Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TFRD respond to vacant warehouse fire in south Toledo

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responds to a fire at an old auto parts warehouse on City...
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responds to a fire at an old auto parts warehouse on City Park Ave in south Toledo early Thursday morning.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the early Thursday morning hours, the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at a vacant warehouse on City Park Avenue. The first call for the fire came in at approximately 2:00AM. After arriving on scene, crews found heavy black smoke and declared a second alarm about 15 minutes later. Arson investigators and TPD are also assisting in the investigation. 13abc will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election results: key races in the 2022 May primary
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries

Latest News

Unison Behavioral Health is requesting a Special Use Permit to convert the former Neville...
Proposed treatment center draws concern from some neighbors
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire in East Toledo late Wednesday.
Toledo Fire and Rescue respond to house fire in East Toledo
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire in East Toledo late Wednesday.
Fire in East Toledo
5/4/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/4/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast