TFRD respond to vacant warehouse fire in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the early Thursday morning hours, the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at a vacant warehouse on City Park Avenue. The first call for the fire came in at approximately 2:00AM. After arriving on scene, crews found heavy black smoke and declared a second alarm about 15 minutes later. Arson investigators and TPD are also assisting in the investigation. 13abc will update this story as more information becomes available.

