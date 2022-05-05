Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo career fair to focus on diversity

(KGWN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The region’s leading corporate and public employers are holding a diversity career fair on Monday, May 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The fair will take place in the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion located at 2444 Monroe Street.

Participants can register to join roundtable discussions with human resources and diversity, equity and inclusion professionals from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Click here to register.

The keynote speaker will be Ana Brown, deputy chief for diversity, belonging and multicultural affairs at Bowling Green State University.

Other notable speakers include:

  • Melinda Goetz, director of DEI
  • Les Thompson, chief HR officer at ProMedica
  • Leah Maguire, vice-president of inclusion and diversity at Owens Corning
  • Paula Russel, senior vice-president/chief human resources officer at Owens Corning

This event is sponsored by La-Z-Boy, Toledo Lucas County Public Library, Lucas County Metroparks Toledo, Owens Corning and ProMedica and the Toledo Museum of Art.

Other organizations who are participating include Hylant, Lathrop, Mercy Health, PNC Bank, SJS Investments, Signature Bank and other employers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election results: key races in the 2022 May primary
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries

Latest News

13abc's James Starks is joined by author/historian Tedd Long as they explore the Sylvania...
Finds in the 419 - Sylvania Historical Village
13abc's James Starks is joined by author/historian Tedd Long as they explore the Sylvania...
Finds in the 419 - Sylvania Historical Village
The National “Take Back” Initiative is a program that gives citizens a way of safely discarding...
Over 100 pounds of discarded pills collected by Seneca County Sheriff’s Department during “Take Back Day”
Ohio Democrats sue Gov. DeWine seeking documents related to FirstEnergy bribery scandal
The City of Toledo’s Department of Economic Development is launching a Pre-Development Meetings...
Toledo launching new program for developers