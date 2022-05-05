Toledo career fair to focus on diversity

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The region’s leading corporate and public employers are holding a diversity career fair on Monday, May 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The fair will take place in the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion located at 2444 Monroe Street.

Participants can register to join roundtable discussions with human resources and diversity, equity and inclusion professionals from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Click here to register.

The keynote speaker will be Ana Brown, deputy chief for diversity, belonging and multicultural affairs at Bowling Green State University.

Other notable speakers include:

Melinda Goetz, director of DEI

Les Thompson, chief HR officer at ProMedica

Leah Maguire, vice-president of inclusion and diversity at Owens Corning

Paula Russel, senior vice-president/chief human resources officer at Owens Corning

This event is sponsored by La-Z-Boy, Toledo Lucas County Public Library, Lucas County Metroparks Toledo, Owens Corning and ProMedica and the Toledo Museum of Art.

Other organizations who are participating include Hylant, Lathrop, Mercy Health, PNC Bank, SJS Investments, Signature Bank and other employers.

