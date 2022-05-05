Toledo Fire and Rescue respond to house fire in East Toledo
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire in East Toledo late Wednesday.
Crews responded to a fire on Miami Street near Fassett Street just before 11 p.m.
Neighbors told 13abc that the house was vacant,
