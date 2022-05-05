Traffic
Toledo launching new program for developers

The City of Toledo’s Department of Economic Development is launching a Pre-Development Meetings Program for those who are interested in meeting with City staff to discuss their developmental projects.(Source: WTOL)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Department of Economic Development is launching a Pre-Development Meetings Program for those who are interested in meeting with City staff to discuss their developmental projects.

The goal of the program is to proactively connect with project teams to provide clarity about what is required for projects to be successful. This program will also reduce time, risk and money associated with projects.

The City of Toledo said the Pre-Development Meeting does not replace the current plan review process. Instead, it provides an opportunity to ask questions about how state and municipal codes will apply to projects, establish a realistic timeline for approvals and learn more about the permitting and inspection process.

“We’re introducing the Pre-Development Meeting Program on the heels of the launch of “Permit Planner,” Brandon Sehlhorst, Director of Economic Development said. “These two initiatives are part of our strategy to proactively engage with you in order to streamline the process for your developmental project.”

The Department of Economic Development will coordinate meetings with the necessary representatives from City departments such as Building Inspection, Fire Prevention, Plan Commission, Public Utilities and Transportation to evaluate the project and help the developer with project planning.

According to the City of Toledo, Pre-Developmental Meetings can be set up for projects during any stage in the developmental process. Meetings can be scheduled on the department’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

