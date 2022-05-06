13abc Athlete of the Week - St. Ursula’s Josie Dzierwa

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A leader in all phases of the game, St. Ursula’s Josie Dzierwa is a three-sport athlete for the Arrows and serves as a three-time captain in her senior season.

“She’s a volleyball player, a basketball player, and a lacrosse player,” noted Head Coach Paul Sieben. “Volleyball and basketball, there are portions of those games that contribute to her superiority in a lacrosse.”

The senior leads the team in a number of categories, Dzierwa is the top goal scorer on the team with over 50 goals and points.

“All three sports kind of relate to each other. It started with volleyball season, I think I started gaining leadership throughout volleyball season and it continued to grow into basketball, and eventually to lacrosse. I think I’m at my highest right now with my leadership capabilities,” said Dzierwa.

However, with all of the stats and accolades the senior has racked up; Dzierwa’s biggest impact comes off the field.

“She is somebody the girls look up to, her skill level is high, her performance is high. She is a very thoughtful person and an all around good, young woman,” said Sieben

“I hope that the younger people on my team, really carry on how good we’re doing this season and they should their leadership when I’m gone.”

The Arrows are currently ranked 16th in the state.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.