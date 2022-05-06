5/6: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

The low trekking through the Buckeye State took a big shift south overnight, with lower rain totals here in northwest Ohio as a result. Light showers are still the order of the next 12 hours or so, but watch for winds off the lake cranking up to 40mph at times through the next 24 hours. We’re still on pace to dry up and warm up consistently from Mother’s Day onward: mid-60s Sunday, 70s Monday, and 80s from Tuesday through at least next weekend!

