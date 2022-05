TONIGHT: Rain showers likely, windy, lows in the upper 40s. SATURDAY: Clearing skies in the morning, then mostly sunny, breezy, highs around 60 inland, highs only around 50 near Lake Erie. SUNDAY (MOTHER’S DAY): Mostly sunny, highs again around 60 inland and around 50 near the lake.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.