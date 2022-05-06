BGSU drops COVID vaccine requirement

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The highly touted and highly controversial requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will come to an end in the Fall 2022 semester at Bowling Green State University.

In a letter sent to students, staff and faculty, Chief Health and Wellness Officer Ben Batey said that the vaccine was no longer required, along with other COVID-19 prevention measures.

“At this time, BGSU no longer requires face coverings or COVID-19 testing regardless of vaccination status,” Batey said. “COVID-19 vaccines including booster shots are strongly recommended for our entire BGSU community, although not required.”

While the vaccine had been required for the 2021-2022 school year, only 80% of students were actually vaccinated at BGSU, with many receiving exemptions.

