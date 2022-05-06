Case Files: The mysterious disappearance of Tina Williamson

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - April 10, 2015 marks the last time anyone saw Tina Williamson alive. More than 7 years later, her mother, Jaime Townes, wants answers.

Townes she spoke with her daughter daily. Right before she was reported missing, her calls went unanswered.

“I didn’t think nothing of it...ya know,” says Townes.

Townes says she never heard from her daughter again. The mother of three disappeared. Townes says she was told Tina called her boyfriend to tell him she was on her way back to North Toledo from Bowling Green. Tina never made it back home. Townes says the story about a trip to BG is a mystery, one she’s not convinced even happened.

“I don’t even know why she would be down there. I have no idea what would be there. There wasn’t anything there for her,” says Tina’s mother.

Years later, Townes says she is constantly wondering what happened. Family members of Williamson have heard plenty of rumors but at this point, there are no official leads and Williamson is still considered a missing person by Toledo Police.

“What’s your motherly instinct? Do you think Tina is still alive? No. Not at all. No....cause she would’ve been here. Ya know she wouldn’t put her kids through this. She loved her babies. There is nothing she wouldn’t do for her kids ya know? She’s a human. At least let us bury her so we have a place to go talk to her especially her kids, they really need that,” says Townes.

If you have any information about this case, you can call or text Crimestopper 419-255-1111. You could be eligible for a cash reward. If you have a case that needs attention, contact casefiles@13abc.com.

