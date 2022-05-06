Celebrating Cinco de Mayo in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Food, drinks, and tradition. Cinco de Mayo is back to pre-pandemic crowds for the first time since 2019 as Covid-19 restrictions have expired.

At the restaurant on Alexis Rd. named Cinco de Mayo, you can bet May the 5th is the biggest day of the year.

“You know, we look forward to this day. After today, it’s just a countdown to next year again,” said Cinco de Mayo employee Alex Gama.

The staff was working double time, whipping up orders and delivering service - and cerveza - with a smile.

“The food is wonderful. The service has always been wonderful. It’s clean, and it’s a good vibe. As soon as you walk in the door, you just smell the food on the grill. It’s my happy place,” said Coreen Marandino, a regular at the restaurant.

For Trinity Dieter and Makenzie Munoz, today was their first time celebrating Cinco de Mayo in years. They said it was a tradition they shared with their friend Jasmine Torres, who died of a heart attack after a track meet in 2017. The 8th grader was from Ida, Michigan.

Tonight, Jasmine’s friends came down to Alexis Rd. in Toledo to celebrate in her honor. It’s something the staff here loves to see.

“It feels great,” said Gama. “It’s a big difference between last year, you know, we had all kinds of stuff that was put up. But this is actually what it’s supposed to feel like, you know what I mean? Now that everybody’s together, you know, it’s a good environment to be in.”

It’s a night out to honor Mexican heritage and raise a glass to the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.