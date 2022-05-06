Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

FBI Training for Metroparks Leader

By Heather Pollauf
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders with Metroparks Toledo received specialized training with the FBI so that they can be even better prepared for emergencies within the parks.

“It is one of the most prestigious law enforcement trainings in the world,” says Brad Navarre, the Chief of Rangers with Metroparks Toledo.

He spent 10 weeks, from January to March, learning side-by-side with law enforcement officers from all over the globe -- 260 officers total and only a few in the natural resources field like Navarre.

“For Metroparks rangers, we are fully certified law enforcement peace officers in the State of Ohio. We uphold all the law, our rules, and regulations, for all the Metroparks, and making sure that we’re protecting, and making sure it’s a safe experience for all of our park visitors. As well as protecting our natural resources,” Navarre said.

Navarre said there isn’t a very high crime rate in the Metroparks.

“We are very fortunate that the majority of our contacts with visitors are positive. People come to the Metroparks to enjoy themselves.”

Rangers don’t see the same call load as, say, Toledo Police. But they do happen.

“We have to prepare ourselves for those calls,“ Navarre says.

The training, through the FBI National Academy, included tactics for handling all kinds of emergencies, even those beyond public safety.

“Police officers, law enforcement officers in general have become the number one career where suicide is prevalent. So a lot of wellness training in the mental aspect,” Navarre said.

The experience gave Navarre some new tools.

“Forensics, investigations,” he says, “How we perform investigations in general. Having the assets to reach out to the FBI, reach out to different police departments across the country.”

If you’re interested in law enforcement and you want to get a taste of some of that FBI training, Metroparks Toledo is hiring. You can find more information here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election results: key races in the 2022 May primary
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries

Latest News

Do you know what's growing in your backyard? Metroparks Toledo is challenging you to get out...
Finding diversity in northwest Ohio this weekend
Friday was earth day, and state leaders marked the day with a celebration of H2Ohio, the effort...
Wetlands restored at Oak Openings in effort to protect Lake Erie
Spring arrives at the Metroparks
Spring arrives at the Metroparks
As we're patiently waiting for spring weather to arrive, you can already see and hear the...
Spring arrives at the Metroparks