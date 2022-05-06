FBI Training for Metroparks Leader

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders with Metroparks Toledo received specialized training with the FBI so that they can be even better prepared for emergencies within the parks.

“It is one of the most prestigious law enforcement trainings in the world,” says Brad Navarre, the Chief of Rangers with Metroparks Toledo.

He spent 10 weeks, from January to March, learning side-by-side with law enforcement officers from all over the globe -- 260 officers total and only a few in the natural resources field like Navarre.

“For Metroparks rangers, we are fully certified law enforcement peace officers in the State of Ohio. We uphold all the law, our rules, and regulations, for all the Metroparks, and making sure that we’re protecting, and making sure it’s a safe experience for all of our park visitors. As well as protecting our natural resources,” Navarre said.

Navarre said there isn’t a very high crime rate in the Metroparks.

“We are very fortunate that the majority of our contacts with visitors are positive. People come to the Metroparks to enjoy themselves.”

Rangers don’t see the same call load as, say, Toledo Police. But they do happen.

“We have to prepare ourselves for those calls,“ Navarre says.

The training, through the FBI National Academy, included tactics for handling all kinds of emergencies, even those beyond public safety.

“Police officers, law enforcement officers in general have become the number one career where suicide is prevalent. So a lot of wellness training in the mental aspect,” Navarre said.

The experience gave Navarre some new tools.

“Forensics, investigations,” he says, “How we perform investigations in general. Having the assets to reach out to the FBI, reach out to different police departments across the country.”

If you’re interested in law enforcement and you want to get a taste of some of that FBI training, Metroparks Toledo is hiring. You can find more information here.

