Hittin’ The Town: A new way to play golf courses around the world without leaving Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Golf is one of the most popular sports and our region is home to some spectacular courses. But you can’t always get outside to play. There’s a great new indoor option.

Ryan Kahler has two passions: restaurants and golf. When the space next door to his restaurant Shawn’s Irish Tavern Sylvania opened up, Ryan took a swing at a new business. It’s called Shawn’s Back 9.

“Being able to merge the two was a dream come true for me, honestly,” Kahler said.

There are multiple bays for golfers and they are all full of state-of-the-art technology.

“It will track your swing, read the pressure points in your feet. We can videotape you so you can break it down frame by frame to see what you’re doing right or wrong.”

Even if you never step foot on them, you can still play dozens of PGA courses around the world.

“Courses that cost tons of money to play and travel to are not feasible for a lot of people. This gives them an opportunity to play as close to the real thing as possible. The irons, the drivers, the wedges are all accurate and close to the real thing. You get the feeling of being right there.”

The simulators are good for everyone from beginners to pros. Kids love to take a swing at it, too.

“We get a lot of families coming in, especially on weekends. The kids have a blast with it,” Kahler said.

In addition, there are no rain delays on these courses.

“If it’s July and pouring down rain, my doors are open. Golfers can come here and play. Same thing when it’s too cold to be outside,” Kahler said.

There are a number of playing options, including a driving range. Kahler said the range will even log your shots.

“It’ll let you know the club head’s speed, the ball speed.”

And there are regular upgrades to the system.

“They’re constantly improving, making updates. I do weekly updates on the system, and it improves all the aspects of the play of each course. They also come out with a new course once a year,” Kahler said.

