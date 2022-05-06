Local food stand owner won’t raise prices even with inflation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Inflation has seen record highs across the nation, and it’s impacting both customers and business owners. But despite rising costs, one local food stand owner is not raising her prices.

Lupita Rodriguez runs Lupita’s Comida and she’s only in her second year of business. But she says her customers mean more to her than money. “The money will come. I’m in the beginning stages, but if I don’t have the support of the community then I will be nobody,” says Lupita. “So the little bit of looking out for them that I could do, that’s what I wanted to do.”

Lupita tried to charge more for her tacos, but says her conscience wouldn’t let her. She says, “I raised the prices a little bit and it was bothering me because I complain about going to Taco Bell paying four dollars a taco. Don’t get me wrong, I still have to make some money, but this year I just won’t make as much profit as maybe I will next year. My customers matter more to me.”

And this reasoning is why people like Serena Rivera, who has followed Lupita since the beginning of her food stand, continue to come back. Rivera says, “That’s what I love about her, she’s honest, she doesn’t overprice and her food definitely owns up to it, it’s worth it.’

Lupita says this reaction from customers is why keeping prices low means so much to her, even when she has to pay four dollars more a bag for cheese.

“Everybody’s struggling right now, it’s not just me,” says Lupita. “Yes, small businesses took a hit, but if they’re going to spend their hard-earned money with me the least I can do is just look out a little bit. If I make 50 or 60 cents less a taco or whatever the case may be, then so be it.”

Lupita added that her current prices are here to stay for the rest of the season, no matter what comes her way.

If you want to see where Lupita is setting up shop next, visit her Facebook page.

