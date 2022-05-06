Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Local food stand owner won’t raise prices even with inflation

By Delaney Ruth
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Inflation has seen record highs across the nation, and it’s impacting both customers and business owners. But despite rising costs, one local food stand owner is not raising her prices.

Lupita Rodriguez runs Lupita’s Comida and she’s only in her second year of business. But she says her customers mean more to her than money. “The money will come. I’m in the beginning stages, but if I don’t have the support of the community then I will be nobody,” says Lupita. “So the little bit of looking out for them that I could do, that’s what I wanted to do.”

Lupita tried to charge more for her tacos, but says her conscience wouldn’t let her. She says, “I raised the prices a little bit and it was bothering me because I complain about going to Taco Bell paying four dollars a taco. Don’t get me wrong, I still have to make some money, but this year I just won’t make as much profit as maybe I will next year. My customers matter more to me.”

And this reasoning is why people like Serena Rivera, who has followed Lupita since the beginning of her food stand, continue to come back. Rivera says, “That’s what I love about her, she’s honest, she doesn’t overprice and her food definitely owns up to it, it’s worth it.’

Lupita says this reaction from customers is why keeping prices low means so much to her, even when she has to pay four dollars more a bag for cheese.

“Everybody’s struggling right now, it’s not just me,” says Lupita. “Yes, small businesses took a hit, but if they’re going to spend their hard-earned money with me the least I can do is just look out a little bit. If I make 50 or 60 cents less a taco or whatever the case may be, then so be it.”

Lupita added that her current prices are here to stay for the rest of the season, no matter what comes her way.

If you want to see where Lupita is setting up shop next, visit her Facebook page.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election results: key races in the 2022 May primary
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries

Latest News

Toledo Police Department dispatched SWAT in the 2000 block of N. Ontario Street in North Toledo...
TPD: On scene of a standoff in North Toledo
Toledo Council raises new concerns about plans for old Mott Branch library
Toledo Council raises new concerns about plans for old Mott Branch library
Toledo Council raises new concerns about plans for old Mott Branch library
Toledo Council raises new concerns about plans for old Mott Branch library
Paris Wheeler was pregnant and just 26-years-old at the time
Local woman’s extraordinary story of surviving a stroke