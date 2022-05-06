Local woman’s extraordinary story of surviving a stroke

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The numbers are staggering. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every forty seconds someone here in the United States has a stroke.

May is national stroke awareness month, and we are sharing a local woman’s extraordinary story.

It’s hard to imagine when you see her playing with her young son today, that Paris Wheeler suffered a brain bleed and a stroke just two years ago. “I had the worst headache of my life that day, that is really the only symptom I could remember.”

Paris then got sick, had slurred speech, and had trouble walking. She was rushed to the hospital and spent two weeks in the ICU.

“Don’t assume it’s not the worst. Listen to your body.”

Paris was just 26-years-old and 28 weeks pregnant. Dr. Syed Zaidi is an Interventional Neurologist with ProMedica. “The vast majority of strokes happen when blood vessels to the brain plug up. In her case, the blood vessel ruptured because of AVM in the back of her brain, which led to a sizeable bleed in her brain.”

Paris was told that what happened would drastically change her life. “Doctors said that I would probably have to live with my mom so she could help me and take care of my son. Here I am living on my own and raising my son by myself.”

Dr. Zaidi says this is a remarkable story of survival and hope. “As a physician in stroke neurology, I lose about 30 percent of my patients, so it’s important to have patients like Paris to keep us going and keep us motivated.”

There are signs we should all look for. “So balance, double or blurred vision, the face is drooping, the arm is weak, the speech has changed. You can’t understand them or they can’t enunciate their words. Time is critical, so get help immediately.”

Paris was a nurse at the time of her medical crisis. She is still a nurse and now works with stroke patients. That is something that didn’t seem possible not too long ago. “I was told I would never be the same. I am working again, I am taking care of my son, I am driving. Life is good? Life is good. I am happy!”

According to the CDC, nearly 800,000 Americans have a stroke every year. An easy way to remember the signs is the acronym FAST. F is for face drooping. A is for arm weakness. S for slurred speech, and T is time to call 9-1-1.

To learn more, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.