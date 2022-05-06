Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man charged in Dave Chappelle attack pleads not guilty

FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington on Oct. 27, 2019. A man charged in an attack on comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl pleaded not guilty Friday to four misdemeanors.(Owen Sweeney | Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man charged in an attack on comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl pleaded not guilty Friday to four misdemeanors.

Isaiah Lee, 23, entered the not guilty pleas in a Los Angeles courtroom to charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault unlawfully crossing from a spectator area onto a stage at a theatrical event and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.

Lee, who remains jailed, was ordered to stay at least 100 yards (91 meters) from Chappelle, whose lawyer called in to the hearing to request the protective order.

Authorities say Lee was arrested Tuesday night after rushing the stage during Chappelle’s set in the last of a four-night stint at the Hollywood Bowl that was part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival.

He was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out of it similar to a pocket knife, according to police, who released a photo of the weapon.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office determined that he had not committed any felonies and referred the case to the LA city attorney’s office, which charged him with the four misdemeanors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election results: key races in the 2022 May primary
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries

Latest News

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Powerful blast at Havana hotel kills 8 people, injures 40
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
50 more civilians rescued from besieged Mariupol steel plant
A bike trail sign is wrapped in caution tape during the homicide investigation into the death...
New details released in Lily Peters homicide case
'Leave It To Beaver' actor Tony Dow announces that he has been diagnosed with cancer.
‘It is heartbreaking’: Tony Dow, ‘Leave It to Beaver’ actor, announces cancer diagnosis
Ohio Republicans disregard order from Supreme Court to draw new state house, senate maps