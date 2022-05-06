May 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Light rain is likely at times today with cool and windy conditions. Highs will be in the middle 50s with a wind off of Lake Erie gusting up to 35 mph. There is a chance of rain tonight into early Saturday morning, otherwise Saturday will turn sunny and breezy for the afternoon with a high near 60. Mother’s Day will bring sunshine and a high in the middle 60s. Monday will be sunny and in the middle 70s. The rest of next week is expected to be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.