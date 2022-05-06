Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Neighborhood Nuisance: People living along swan creek want City sandbags that have been in place for over 16 years removed

Jesus Amaya says he's made complaints about sand bags every year since 2006.
Jesus Amaya says he's made complaints about sand bags every year since 2006.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jesus Amaya has lived on Crawford Avenue in Toledo for most of his life and he recalls years ago when the City of Toledo was repairing the pump in Swan Creek.

Amaya said the city placed the sandbags around the creek and said they would be temporary, yet 16 years later they are still there.

“In 2006 we had a flood, and they said they were going to have them as a temporary fix until they did the piping because I guess the piping collapsed,” said Amaya.

Over the years the bags have fallen apart and caused damage to the lots.

“As you can see the bags are disintegrating, you can’t do much, can’t move them. And now you’ve got a lot of overgrowths,” Amaya said.

Amaya added that he continues to call the city inquiring about a resolution.

“Every year I call annually, saying ‘hey are you going to get the sandbags.’ They always tell me no it’s not our responsibility now, it’s yours,” said Amaya.

13abc reached out to the city of Toledo and a spokesperson said it was ‘very odd’ that the bags were still there.

The spokesperson said crews from the Department of Sewer and Drainage would be addressing the issue immediately.

Amaya said he would’ve taken care of the issues years ago, however, it’s costly to remove the bags.

“It’s expensive, cause they are going to have to bring dumpsters here, dozers to pull it up. Because you can’t just dig it it’s so many bags,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election results: key races in the 2022 May primary
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries

Latest News

Pothole
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledoans want action on potholes
Vistula neighborhood residents take matters into their own hands to bring new life to vacant...
Neighborhood Nuisance: turning dumping grounds into community spaces
Some residents of the Vistula neighborhood street say they take pride in their homes and wish...
Neighborhood Nuisance: turning dumping grounds into community spaces
Residents say they want the home gone, so they can feel safe in their community.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors say East Toledo home has become a target for stripping