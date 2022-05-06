Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio law enforcement donates PPE to support Ukraine

Ohio law enforcement agencies donated 1,880 pieces of body armor, 71 vest carriers and 45...
Ohio law enforcement agencies donated 1,880 pieces of body armor, 71 vest carriers and 45 helmets for use by members of the Ukraine civilian territorial defense as they resist Russian attacks.(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that nearly 2,000 pieces of personal protective equipment that was donated by Ohio law enforcement agencies will soon be delivered to Ukraine.

Ohio law enforcement agencies donated 1,880 pieces of body armor, 71 vest carriers and 45 helmets for use by members of the Ukraine civilian territorial defense as they resist Russian attacks.

The collection of the 1,996 donated pieces was coordinated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and delivered to an undisclosed location in the Cleveland area on Friday.

“I am so very appreciative to all of the law enforcement agencies that took the time to gather their unneeded equipment and donate it to our friends in Ukraine who are fighting for their lives,” said Governor DeWine. “I also commend the Fund to Aid Ukraine and their partners who have been working to ensure that these donations will go directly to Ukrainian civilians who are bravely standing up to Russia to defend their country and protect their families.”

The Fund to Aid Ukraine is a non-profit organization based in Parma that is affiliated with the United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio, a member of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

The donations are scheduled to be transported to Ukraine in the coming days.

The collection of the 1,996 donated pieces was coordinated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The collection of the 1,996 donated pieces was coordinated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(Union County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election results: key races in the 2022 May primary
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries

Latest News

Toledo School for the Arts breaks ground on expansion
Toledo School for the Arts breaks ground on expansion
Taking a closer look at other option for old Mott Branch library
Taking a closer look at other options for old Mott Branch library
When you visit a park, you might not always see them, but park rangers are always looking out...
FBI Training for Metroparks Leader
Taking a closer look at other option for old Mott Branch library
Taking a closer look at other option for old Mott Branch library
FBI Training for Metroparks Leader
FBI Training for Metroparks Leader