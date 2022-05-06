Ohio Means Jobs job fair returns after two year hiatus because of the pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - COVID-19 restrictions are lifting nationwide, and many people are looking to get back into the workforce after two years at home because of the pandemic. So Ohio Means Jobs put on a job fair on Friday, with over 40 employers looking for people to join their companies.

Lucas County Commissioner Tina Wozniak says now is the perfect time to bring back the job fair. It was put on hold the last two years due to COVID. Wozniak says, “People are really starting to recognize that they’re ready to go back to work, and so many of the employers are really needing people.”

Wozniak says this job fair has been extremely successful in the past, and she knew this year would be no different. “People will actually walk out of here with jobs,” says Wozniak. “The job market is improving across the country so we’re really happy about that, and our job is to make sure that is also the trend here in Lucas County.”

Campbell’s Soup out in Napoleon is now offering starting wages of $21.85 an hour to get people to join its crew. “The labor workforce has been a little scarce at times, but overall, we’ve got a lot of good, new employees and they’re taking that challenge on but we still need more,” says Justin Miller, human resources generalist at Campbell’s.

One man was on a mission at the job fair, trying to get a job so he’ll have enough money to stop sleeping in his car and take care of his two young children.

“I want to better myself for my situation, I want to better my circumstances, I want to become stable, I want to be a good father,” says Henry Blade.

“I’m trying to take the initiative to do everything that me as a man is supposed to do.”

For more information on jobs, whether you are an employer or looking to become an employee, head to the Ohio Means Jobs website.

