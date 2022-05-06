Police searching for Toledo man accused of murder in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a Toledo man who police believe shot and killed a Columbus man.

According to the Mansfield Police Department, Kenneth Norris, 31, of Columbus was shot at a Moto Mart in Mansfield early Sunday morning. He was shot in the head and later died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Mansfield police suspect Michael Childress, 29, of Toledo, is responsible for the shooting.

Police said Childress allegedly approached Norris and an unknown woman in the parking lot, smacking the woman in the face and pistol-whipping Norris. That’s when police said the suspect shot Norris in the head. Childress and another woman fled the scene in a white SUV, which police later found.

Officials believe he may have been involved in another shooting in Mansfield over the last two weeks.

Police said the suspect is believed to be in a 2006 white Kia Sportage with license plate JAE5836, which allegedly belongs to the relative of Childress’ girlfriend. Authorities consider Childress to be armed and dangerous. They ask the public not to approach him and to call 911 if you see him.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.