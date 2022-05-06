Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TPD looking for stabbing, attempted robbery suspect

According to police reports, James Mitchell, 55, showed up to an area hospital suffering from...
According to police reports, James Mitchell, 55, showed up to an area hospital suffering from stab wounds.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for an unknown attempted robbery suspect who stabbed a man Friday.

According to police reports, James Mitchell, 55, showed up to an area hospital suffering from stab wounds.

Mitchell told police he was walking from Ten Eycke Towers to a carryout at Bancroft and Ashland when an unknown Black man demanded money from him. When Mitchell told the suspect he didn’t have any, the suspect allegedly stabbed him twice in his arm and ran away from the scene.

The victim drove himself to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election results: key races in the 2022 May primary
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries

Latest News

Ohio Republicans disregard order from Supreme Court to draw new state house, senate maps
13abc Week in Review - May 6
Chief Health and Wellness Officer Ben Batey said that the vaccine was no longer required.
BGSU changes vaccine policy
Daylen Dunson was convicted of reckless homicide and other charges in the BGSU hazing death of...
Man pleads guilty in BGSU hazing death