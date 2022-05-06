TPD looking for stabbing, attempted robbery suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for an unknown attempted robbery suspect who stabbed a man Friday.

According to police reports, James Mitchell, 55, showed up to an area hospital suffering from stab wounds.

Mitchell told police he was walking from Ten Eycke Towers to a carryout at Bancroft and Ashland when an unknown Black man demanded money from him. When Mitchell told the suspect he didn’t have any, the suspect allegedly stabbed him twice in his arm and ran away from the scene.

The victim drove himself to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.