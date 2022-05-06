TPD: On scene of a standoff in North Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department dispatched SWAT to the 2000 block of N. Ontario Street in North Toledo on Thursday.

TPD SWAT has entered the home and officers have a male in custody.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

