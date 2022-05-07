5/7: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear skies and lighter winds with lows around 40. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny for Mother’s Day with some high clouds arriving during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid-60s for most of us, but a lake breeze will keep the lakeshore communities in the 50s. MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-70s. EXTENDED: Aside from a few high clouds here and there, mainly sunny skies Tuesday through Friday with highs each day in the low to mid-80s. Still warm Saturday with more clouds and highs in the low to mid-80s, plus the chance for a few showers returns to the area. The better chance for showers will be on Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

