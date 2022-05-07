Cedar Point opens today!

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is opening its gates to park visitors today.

The park’s website prices tickets at the gate for $85.00, but you can purchase tickets in advance for $45.00 online.

And new this year, all purchases within the park will be cashless. You are asked to use a debit or credit card, or you can buy a prepaid card inside the park.

Through May 30, the park is only open Thursday through Sunday, 10am to 8pm. Beginning May 31, Cedar Point will be open seven days a week, 10am to 8pm through June 16th. Hours change to 10am to 10pm on June 17.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.