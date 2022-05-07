Traffic
Cedar Point opens today!

Have you been itching to get on a roller coaster? Your wait is over!
The GateKeeper at Cedar Point
The GateKeeper at Cedar Point((Source: Cedar Point via Twitter))
By Heather Pollauf
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is opening its gates to park visitors today.

The park’s website prices tickets at the gate for $85.00, but you can purchase tickets in advance for $45.00 online.

And new this year, all purchases within the park will be cashless. You are asked to use a debit or credit card, or you can buy a prepaid card inside the park.

Through May 30, the park is only open Thursday through Sunday, 10am to 8pm. Beginning May 31, Cedar Point will be open seven days a week, 10am to 8pm through June 16th. Hours change to 10am to 10pm on June 17.

