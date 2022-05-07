TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -May is Melanoma Awareness month.

With the unofficial start of the summer around the corner, dermatologists say now is a great time to get your total body skin exam.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hope Mitchell said as summer approaches it’s time to get checked.

She added that skin cancer is treatable and recommended calling your physician if you spot anything new on your skin.

“Even if the color is multiple colors like red, blue, and brown mixed in or a diameter that’s greater than a pencil eraser head size,” Dr. Mitchell said.

Furthermore, she said it’s important to educate yourself on the dangers of skin cancer.

While wearing sunscreen and staying away from tanning beds are the best prevention methods. Dr. Mitchell stresses that sun protection can make all the difference.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.