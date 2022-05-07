New Hilton hotel opening downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Back in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Park Inn Hotel in downtown Toledo closed.

But now after two years of renovations and under new management, the hotel will re-open next week. The building was refurbished from top to bottom, and it’s almost ready to welcome its first guests.

From the ballrooms to the backrooms, and to the rooms and suites, it’ll be a whole new experience for those staying downtown.

“We’re two iconic Hilton brands under one roof,” said Michael Lyman, the Complex Director of Sales & Marketing. “We have the Hilton Garden Inn and then the Homewood Suites, so for your traditional hotel stay and also for your extended stay.”

New additions include a spacious fitness room, meeting rooms named after Toledo Metroparks, a cafe for light dining, and a new restaurant that will open to the public shortly after the hotel.

“It’s NAPA Kitchen. It’s a wine-centered, wine-forward restaurant. American fare with a flair,” explained Lyman. “And some of the best views in downtown for people watching.”

The project has been proceeding in tandem with renovations to the adjoined Glass City Convention Center, which itself is set to re-open this August.

“We knew for the Glass City Convention Center to become what it is today with the new ballroom we had to have a hotel attached to it and look like something new,” Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken told us. “So, one wasn’t going to get done without the other.”

It’s another sign of the progress that the downtown area has made in recent years.

“It used to be that people would work downtown and leave to go to the suburbs in the evening. Now people are working anywhere they want because of the pandemic; they can work remotely or in the suburbs,” explained Lucas County Commissioner Gary Byers. “Now, they’re coming downtown in the evening for entertainment.”

Lucas County Commissioner Tina Wozniak added, “When you take a turn around this corner and you know the ballpark is on one side and you’ve got the Huntington Center on the other side, and you look at the progress and the change on the waterfront, you’re going to say, ‘I’m so proud of Toledo!’”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11th at 2 p.m. and then the rest of the building will open to the public at 3 p.m.

Reporting in downtown Toledo, Derek Witt, 13abc Action News.

