One person hurt after car crash on Hill Ave.

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in the hospital after a car crash on Hill Ave. on Friday.

Toledo Police Department is investigating a car accident that happened in the 5000 block of Hill Ave. just around 7 p.m.

According to officers a vehicle lost control and flipped over a guardrail. One driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

