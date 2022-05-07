One woman shot in North Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One woman was shot in North Toledo on Friday evening.

Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on North Erie and Cleveland St. near Mike’s Carryout.

While officers confirmed that a woman was shot, both her identity and details regarding her injuries remain unknown at this time.

The scene remains active as officers continue to investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

