One woman shot in North Toledo.

Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on North Erie and...
Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on North Erie and Cleveland St. near Mike’s Carryout.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One woman was shot in North Toledo on Friday evening.

Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on North Erie and Cleveland St. near Mike’s Carryout.

While officers confirmed that a woman was shot, both her identity and details regarding her injuries remain unknown at this time.

The scene remains active as officers continue to investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

New Hilton hotel opening downtown
Toledo School for the Arts breaks ground on expansion
