One woman shot in North Toledo.
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One woman was shot in North Toledo on Friday evening.
Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on North Erie and Cleveland St. near Mike’s Carryout.
While officers confirmed that a woman was shot, both her identity and details regarding her injuries remain unknown at this time.
The scene remains active as officers continue to investigate.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
