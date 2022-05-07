Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo firefighters battle fire that spread to two houses

Firefighters with Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a home on fire in the 800-block of Oak...
Firefighters with Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a home on fire in the 800-block of Oak Street.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Firefighters battled an early morning house fire that spread to a neighboring home.

Firefighters with Toledo Fire and Rescue responded about 5:30a.m. Saturday morning to a home on fire in the 800-block of Oak Street.

According to the battalion chief on scene, the fire started in an upstairs bedroom, before spreading to the attic and then to a neighboring home.

Authorities say people were inside both houses, but everyone safely escaped without injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election results: key races in the 2022 May primary
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries

Latest News

May is Maternal Depression Month
Feel Good Friday: Meet the ‘Mayor of Ottawa Park’
Feel Good Friday: Meet the ‘Mayor of Ottawa Park’
We talked to a dermatologist about myths surrounding melanoma.
May is Melanoma awareness month
New Hilton hotel opening downtown
New Hilton hotel opening downtown