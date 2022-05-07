Toledo firefighters battle fire that spread to two houses

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Firefighters battled an early morning house fire that spread to a neighboring home.

Firefighters with Toledo Fire and Rescue responded about 5:30a.m. Saturday morning to a home on fire in the 800-block of Oak Street.

According to the battalion chief on scene, the fire started in an upstairs bedroom, before spreading to the attic and then to a neighboring home.

Authorities say people were inside both houses, but everyone safely escaped without injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.