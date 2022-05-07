Toledo School for the Arts breaks ground on expansion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo School for the Arts recently announced plans to renovate and expand the school, and work on that project will soon be underway.

Friday was the official groundbreaking ceremony, but it was a little rainy for that. When Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate for an outdoor event, sometimes it takes a little creative thinking; not a problem for TSA.

“Considering that we were planning on having this outside about 2 hours ago, to do an about face and switch it indoors, I thought this was fantastic,” said Doug Mead, the Director for TSA.

Instead, a little bit of “ground” was brought inside to be “broken”. Despite that, turnout was strong and enthusiasm was high for an expansion plan that’s been years in the making.

“It was founded in 1999 with about 127 students here,” explained Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. “Now it’s 700, and there’s a 200-student waiting list, so there’s obviously a need to expand.”

The expansion project will allow the TSA to bring on 130-140 new students, and the extra space will bring in another 4 floors of space to utilize.

“What this is going to allow us to do is build additional classrooms, studios, performance spaces, letting more students get the TSA experience, and really push the creative envelop for those students that are already here,” said Director Mead.

The project will expand the TSA footprint along Adam Street and add a community portal to allow more people to see what students are working on. The entire $9 million dollar project is being privately funded, and completion is expected to occur in Spring 2023.

“I’m kind of a little jealous that I don’t get to have everything, but I cannot wait to come back as an alumni with all of my pride for this school,” said Elle Hurst, a senior at TSA and the Student Council President. “It just means a lot that all of this is coming together, and I still get to have a little part of it.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.