One person shot in parking lot of Jed’s on Campus bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning following a shooting outside of a Toledo bar.

Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot about 2:30a.m. in the parking lot of Jed’s on Campus bar on Dorr Street near Byrne.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who was shot at least one time in the leg. That man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening, according to police.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toledo Police CrimeStopper: 419-255-1111.

