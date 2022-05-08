One person shot in parking lot of Jed’s on Campus bar

Traffic
One man was shot in the leg in the parking lot of Jed's on Campus bar.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning following a shooting outside of a Toledo bar.

Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot about 2:30a.m. in the parking lot of Jed’s on Campus bar on Dorr Street near Byrne.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who was shot at least one time in the leg. That man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening, according to police.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toledo Police CrimeStopper: 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

