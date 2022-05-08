One person shot in parking lot of Jed’s on Campus bar
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning following a shooting outside of a Toledo bar.
Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot about 2:30a.m. in the parking lot of Jed’s on Campus bar on Dorr Street near Byrne.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who was shot at least one time in the leg. That man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening, according to police.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Toledo Police CrimeStopper: 419-255-1111.
