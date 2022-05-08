VIDEO: Cars ‘drifting,’ doing donuts in Toledo intersections blocks traffic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several vehicles were spotted driving recklessly, and doing donuts, a stunt known as ‘drifting,’ that blocked traffic at a Toledo intersection overnight.

The stunt driving happened just before 9:30p.m. Saturday on Hill and Reynolds. A crowd of onlookers were nearby and recorded video on their phones that was then posted to social media.

Some people were seen on video setting off fireworks in the intersection.

Similar incidents were also reported overnight throughout the City of Toledo, including one caught on video in the area of Sylvania and Jackman.

Toledo Fire and Rescue also responded to a crash on Dorr Street Saturday night, which authorities say may have been caused by an illegal street race.

Firefighters on scene tell 13abc that no one was seriously hurt.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.