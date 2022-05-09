Traffic
2 arrested in manhunt after police chase ends in crash

A speeding driver led troopers on a chase until authorities deployed stop sticks, causing the...
A speeding driver led troopers on a chase until authorities deployed stop sticks, causing the car to crash on the turnpike near the I-75 overpass.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two suspects are in police custody after a leading authorities on a chase that ended in a crash.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Swanton post tried to pull over a speeding driver heading eastbound on the Ohio turnpike around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The driver kept going and led troopers on a chase until authorities deployed stop sticks, causing the car to crash on the turnpike near the I-75 overpass.

Two suspects inside the car ran away on foot and two others inside the car, a mother and child, were injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

OSHP said the suspects led authorities on a foot chase. Officials caught the first suspect shortly thereafter and eventually caught the second after a manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies as well as K9 officers.

The suspects’ identities have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

