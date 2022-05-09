5/8: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Some high clouds and not as chilly with lows in the upper 40s. MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-70s. MONDAY NIGHT: Mild and clear with lighter winds and lows in the low 50s. EXTENDED: Aside from a few high clouds around, mainly sunny skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Then, getting hot Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s and more sunshine. Still warm Saturday with more clouds arriving and highs in the mid-80s, along with the chance for a few scattered thunderstorms. The better chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

