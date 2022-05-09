Traffic
5/9: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

80s throwback this week; stay hydrated!
A gorgeous afternoon across the board... and this will be the coolest day of at least the next seven! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Sizzling highs by mid-May standards are the order of the week, with today’s high in the mid-70s being the coolest of the next several to follow! Southeast instead of southwest winds will keep humidity down as we soar into the mid-80s consistently (lows in the 50s/60s), with our next chance of a partly cloudy day (let alone rain) arriving next weekend.

