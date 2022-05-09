5/9: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Sizzling highs by mid-May standards are the order of the week, with today’s high in the mid-70s being the coolest of the next several to follow! Southeast instead of southwest winds will keep humidity down as we soar into the mid-80s consistently (lows in the 50s/60s), with our next chance of a partly cloudy day (let alone rain) arriving next weekend.

