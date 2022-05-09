Homegrown love for birding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You can consider Nate Koszycki your typical guy from Toledo. He loves sports, he grew up playing hockey, and he just graduated from the University of Toledo. But all this week, you can catch him leading thousands along the birding trails, sharing his deep-seated passion for birds.

In fact, Koszycki may be one of the youngest guides you’ll see this week. “It’s just kind of who I am,” he tells 13abc. “I really got interested as a young kid, looking at cardinals and other birds. I started noticing birds around six years old, but when I turned nine, my grandfather took me to Magee Marsh Wildlife area for the first time, and that really just added fuel to the fire.”

And that fire is still burning today. In fact, just this weekend, he graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in Environmental Studies. But he’s already putting his passion to work with Metroparks Toledo.

“I am a natural resources conservation assistant. So, we do different tasks, from managing habitat to taking care of young plants, to eventually plant them.”

He’s written about the roots of his love for birds in an article published in Audubon Magazine. And, of course, he’s sharing that love on the trails.

“I’ll also be guiding a couple of tours and just kind of birding on my own throughout, and with a bunch of friends who are coming back in town for the event.”

At 22 years old, Koszycki says his hobby is a little outside the norm.

“To explain to someone why it’s so interesting is kind of tough because there are so many different reasons. Like, it’s just kind of what I do and who I am, and I’ve met a lot of great people along the way who are like-minded people who are a couple of years older than me, and my age too.”

And no matter how old you are, if you’re ready to get into birding but don’t know how, he has some advice for you: “You don’t have to be counting all the birds you want to see. You don’t have to be looking for 100 species a day. You can literally just go outside and just look at the cardinals in your backyard, or the black and white warbler singing behind me right now.”

Koszycki is sharing more about his story at a presentation at Maumee Bay State Park tomorrow afternoon, open to anyone who is registered for the Biggest Week.

You can read his article published in Audubon here.

