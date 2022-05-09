Traffic
May 9th Weather Forecast

Sunny, Dry & Warm Week Ahead With Low Humidity
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny most of the week. There may be a few more clouds on Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 70s today. Otherwise highs will be in the low to middle 80s through next Sunday. The work week should stay dry. There is a chance of a shower on Saturday. There is a better chance of scattered showers and storms next Sunday. Humidity will stay low through the work week and will increase for the weekend.

