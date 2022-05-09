Traffic
May is National Maternal Depression Month

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate moms, it is also a time that can be challenging for some. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, May is also National Maternal Depression Month.

Maternal depression usually occurs in new moms.

“Most women actually experience maternal depression while in their actual pregnancy, usually about halfway through. Some people the day they find out it triggers a depression-like episode in their brain,” said Harbor Clinic Manager Hope Dangler.

Depression can also occur after a baby is born. This is called postpartum depression.

“It’s something that does need to be discussed as new mothers are blossoming and they don’t know where to turn to for help,” said Dangler.

Dangler added that mental health struggles within mothers are more common than we think. In fact, recent CDC research shows that about one in eight women experience symptoms of postpartum depression.

“Any change of behavior is a big sign,” said Dangler.

Mental health professionals say societal expectations can overwhelm new mothers.

“I’ve had several clients in the past who have recently given birth and I ask all the screening questions and they say no I love my baby, everything’s fine, and it’s not until months later they tell me how bad things actually were because they were afraid to be judged,” Dangler said.

Just talking about how you are feeling could be the first line of defense.

“It doesn’t have to be with a formal therapist, but I think the first thing is just getting people to talk about it, open up and say yes this is what I’m dealing with,” said Dangler.

The National Child and Maternal Health Education Program says depression and anxiety will not go away on their own, but with treatment options like talk therapy, and medication, there is hope.

