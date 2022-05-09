Small plane crashes shortly after take off in Erie County

HURON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A small plane crashes shortly after taking off from the Hinde Airport in Erie County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A single-seat, single-engine aircraft crashed in a field after leaving the airport in Huron Township, investigators said. The pilot, Kaden R. Keegan, 20, of Castalia, was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok. High winds were a factor in the crash, the pilot told troopers.

Impairment is not suspected and the crash is still under investigation. State troopers said the FAA was notified and will help with the investigation.

