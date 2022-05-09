Traffic
StoryWalks return to the Toledo Library

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Spring is here and StoryWalks are back at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

There are StoryWalks at all 20 Library locations, allowing participants to stroll along a pathway, following signs to the next page in the story.

There is a different story at each location with bright pictures and suggestions for hopping, skipping, and exploring to make reading fun for young readers of all skill levels.

“Talking, singing, reading, writing, and playing is essential for growing strong readers and successful students.” Nancy Eames, TLCPL youth services coordinator said. “These Storywalks will give you the opportunity to make reading fun, while enjoying the beautiful weather and exploring our different Library locations!”

The Storywalks will be changed every month.

