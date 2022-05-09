Toledo Police plan to file charges against the drivers who shut blocked intersections to drift

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Viral videos show groups of people shutting down Toledo intersections to do donuts or drift.

It happened all across Toledo Saturday night. Now, Toledo Police say they will charge the drivers.

Some people were upset they were stopped in traffic and voiced concerns about safety on the streets.

Toledo Police didn’t like the stunts drivers used on Saturday to block major intersections. Cars were doing donuts or drifting, which some describe as steering a car in a controlled sideways skid.

“It’s very dangerous and we’re going to take all the action that we can to find out who participated in this who organized it and hopefully be able to bring charges against those people,” said TPD Lt. Paul Davis.

Lt. Paul Davis says department administrators were aware of a flyer promoting the event called “Hide and Slide.” He says they did not know the exact location or locations of the event. They say that made it “impossible to strategically deploy officers ahead of time.”

“So we respond to calls that we got. We did have crews watching Hill and Reynolds at one point to see if this was going to happen. Nothing happened. Then after they left apparently the vehicles showed up took over the intersection blocked it and did donuts. We did respond to these as we got them the best we could,” said Lt. Davis.

Detectives are reviewing video to see if they can identify anyone involved and charge them.

“I think that’s what we’re working with the detective bureau to determine is what are the appropriate charges,” said Lt. Davis.

Investigators are also following up on Crime Stoppers tips. Some citizens want to know how detectives will prove who was driving the cars.

TPD Chief Kral released the following statement on Monday.

“TPD is aware of the video of the event that took place at the intersection of Hill & Reynolds on Saturday night. What I saw was totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The actions depicted in the video were dangerous and illegal. They should not be condoned or explained away as people “having some fun” or “blowing off steam.” Let me be clear: what I saw on that video was a crime, and TPD is treating it as such. While our investigation is ongoing, I hope to be able to arrest and bring to justice those individuals responsible for Saturday night’s shameful spectacle.” -TPD Chief George Kral

13abc obtained a flyer for a "Slide or Hide" event that circulated in Toledo ahead of illegal street racing throughout the city on Saturday night. (wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.