TPD looking for shooting suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for an unknown shooting suspect who shot a man Monday morning.

According to police, they received a call at 2:39am about a person who was shot at 404 Kopernik Ave. Once they arrived, they found victim Andrea Autman, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper right arm.

Autman told police he had just arrived home and was walking to his house from his vehicle when he heard several gun shots and realized he had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Toledo Police say Autman could not provide a description of the suspect(s).

The investigation is ongoing.

