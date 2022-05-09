Well water monitoring at site of Wood County pipeline leak

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Well water monitoring is underway in Wood County after a gasoline pipeline break last month.

Plenty of work is underway at the site in Troy Township to clean up environmental issues as residents hope conditions do not worsen.

On the bright side for State Route 163, there are fewer trucks coming into the site than when the issue first began. However, the cleanup process will take a while.

The work site is between Pemberville and Bradner roads. On April 12, 50,000 gallons of gasoline leaked from the Energy Transfer pipeline below ground.

“There’s nothing you can do. It is what it is, right?” said Troy Township resident Dana Lease.

Lease lives next door to the property where the leak occurred. He’s one of several residents who received notice that their well water would be monitored.

“We were concerned at first but they checked it out and everything is ok,” said Lease.

Jeff Klein, Wood County Emergency Management Director, said the department has been lucky with its findings.

“So far we’ve been pretty lucky. Nothing has really popped up anywhere. We’re not seeing with the air monitoring, we’re not seeing anything with the well monitoring,” said Jeff Klein the Wood County Emergency Management Director.

Wood County emergency officials are monitoring the progress, and so is the Ohio EPA which reports the fuel was stopped within hours of discovering the leak.

Most of the contaminated soil is gone and more will be removed when the pipeline is fixed. There are no reports of it getting into Packer Creek but some have gotten into the drainage tiles.

“No matter how you put them in there. Over the years this one breaks or it cracks or this one leaks into that one. So it’s really challenging to figure out where’s it going to leak to, where’s it going to migrate to,” said Klein.

Energy Transfer installed groundwater monitoring wells which will further assist the process.

“This type of situation is not something that we come in today, it gets cleaned up, gets kicked out and everything is gone tomorrow. This is going to be a long and involved process,” said Klein.

However, Lease said he doesn’t mind the process.

“They’re keeping busy and staying out of everybody’s way. Just doing their job,” said Lease.

Below, you’ll find the full statement from Ohio EPA:

The flow of fuel through the pipeline was stopped within hours of the leak being discovered; cleanup is continuing. Most of the contaminated soil has been removed. Additional soil will be removed when more of the pipeline is uncovered to finish repairs. The soil will be disposed of in a landfill authorized to accept the material. Some of the fuel reached a field tile that drained to a ditch off Bradner Road. The fuel was recovered from the ditch by the company’s environmental contractor. Surface water sampling in Packer Creek by the environmental contractor has not detected any fuel. Out of an abundance of caution, the company’s contractor will install groundwater monitoring wells to monitor for potential long-term impacts from the spill. Air monitoring is continuing in the area; however, nothing of concern has been detected.

Ohio EPA’s current role is to ensure the company meets expectations in its response. Ohio EPA also will review any long-term remediation plans and make sure the Agency receives sampling results.

