Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Where to get tickets to see “Hamilton” in Toledo

Performances of “Hamilton” start on Aug. 23 and will run through Sept. 4 at the Stranahan...
Performances of “Hamilton” start on Aug. 23 and will run through Sept. 4 at the Stranahan Theatre.(Joan Marcus)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “Hamilton” is coming to Toledo and tickets will soon be on sale.

Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced Monday that single tickets for “Hamilton” will go on sale to the public on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online, in person at the Stranahan Box Office or by calling 419-381-8851. Performances of “Hamilton” start on Aug. 23 and will run through Sept. 4 at the Stranahan Theatre located at 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd.

There is a maximum limit of eight tickets per account, according to the American Theatre Guild. Initial prices for tickets will range from $49-$179 with a select number of premium seats available from $199.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Toledo engagement should be made through BroadwayinToledo.com,” said Seller.

There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details about the lottery will be announced at a later date.

The American Theatre Guild notes that BroadwayinToledo.com and eTix.com are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the “Broadway is Back in Toledo” series. You may be paying inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed if you use other sources.

“Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

For more information about “Hamilton” visit any of these websites:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election results: key races in the 2022 May primary
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries

Latest News

A gorgeous afternoon across the board... and this will be the coolest day of at least the next...
5/9: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
A manhunt comes to a quick end for two suspects from a high-speed chase that lead to a crash,...
2 men in custody after police chase
A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed in Toledo.
14-year old killed after shooting
Once police arrived, they found victim Andrea Autman, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound to his...
TPD looking for shooting suspect