Where to get tickets to see “Hamilton” in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “Hamilton” is coming to Toledo and tickets will soon be on sale.

Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced Monday that single tickets for “Hamilton” will go on sale to the public on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online, in person at the Stranahan Box Office or by calling 419-381-8851. Performances of “Hamilton” start on Aug. 23 and will run through Sept. 4 at the Stranahan Theatre located at 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd.

There is a maximum limit of eight tickets per account, according to the American Theatre Guild. Initial prices for tickets will range from $49-$179 with a select number of premium seats available from $199.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Toledo engagement should be made through BroadwayinToledo.com,” said Seller.

There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details about the lottery will be announced at a later date.

The American Theatre Guild notes that BroadwayinToledo.com and eTix.com are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the “Broadway is Back in Toledo” series. You may be paying inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed if you use other sources.

“Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

For more information about “Hamilton” visit any of these websites:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.