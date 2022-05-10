Baby formula shortage: Local moms react

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Families are scrambling to find baby formula in stores and online, and supply chain issues are only making the problem worse.

Local mom, Amber Torres told 13ABC her family has had to drive over an hour on multiple occasions to find formula for her son. He needs a specific kind.

“My son, he has a laryngeal cleft so he aspirates anytime he has thin liquid,” said Torres.

She said they have been having issues finding the right formula since March.

“When you go and find it for your child you get excited. It’s a sigh of relief, but then it’s heartbreaking because that means another mom isn’t going to find it,” Torres said.

Some may argue, “breast is best”, but certain families just can’t.

“I wanted to continue breastfeeding, but it just wasn’t an option,” said Torres.

That is why one local mom is actually donating her extra breast milk to those in need.

“I’ve donated close to 8,000 ounces so far,” said local mom Stephany Thompson.

She says she is someone who overproduces breast milk and when she saw on Facebook that there was a need, she decided to help.

“I look at their babies and I just feel so thankful that I’m able to help them. It’s their main source of nutrition and I just love that,” Thompson added.

