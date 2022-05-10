Family seeks to block full pardon of man cleared in 1996 murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - June 24th, 1996. Erving Turner was walking on Fernwood in front of Dailey’s Variety Store when he was shot in a drive-by. He died three months later.

“It’s going to be 26 years that our brother been gone and it’s sad because we was a close family,” said Erving’s sister Jacqueline Turner during an interview with 13abc on May 9, 2022.

Willie Knighten, who was 24 at the time, was later convicted of murder, but always maintained his innocence. He filed an appeal in 1999 where the “undisputed facts of the case” showed, “Erving Turner was shot in the mouth and the bullet eventually lodged in his spinal column. Turner never regained consciousness and was transferred to a nursing home where he died on September 10, 1996.”

In 2009, then Governor Ted Strickland pardoned Knighten, writing “an innocent man was in prison.” Erving’s mother, Addie Turner, says she worked with Knighten’s mother to get him exonerated.

“I don’t hate him, but I’m not in love with him either cause he hadn’t gave me thanks in no time,” Addie tells 13abc.

Last week, 13abc spoke to Willie Knighten, who is now an anti-gang activist. Knighten is hoping for a full pardon from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. Turner’s family disagrees.

“Even if he says he didn’t do it, then he knows who did do it. So, someone had, you know, needs to pay, regardless,” said Erving’s sister Likina Turner.

“My mother helped him get out. He didn’t show no appreciation, no thanks or nothing since he’s been out. So, that’s why I think he shouldn’t get a full pardon,” added Erving’s brother Robert Turner.

After nearly 26 years, his mother and siblings are still pushing for accountability and seeking justice for Erving Turner.

