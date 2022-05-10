FBI looking for Maumee bank robbery suspects

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is investigating a robbery that took place at the Huntington Bank in Maumee on Tuesday.

According to the FBI, the bank located on 597 W. Dussel Drive was robbed by two unknown male suspects around noon.

According to records, a suspect approached the teller counter, demanded money, and advised he had a weapon. He was given an undisclosed amount with a dye pack.

The unknown suspect fled the bank with a second male who was waiting in the vestibule. Both were spotted leaving the area on foot before leaving the scene in a white sedan.

Below is a description of both suspects:

Suspect 1

Black male

Approximately 19-25 years of age

Approximately 5′5″ - 5′9″

Thin build

Wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt

Black sweatpants with the numbers 1987

Grey stocking hat

Tennis shoes

Black mask

Suspect 2

Male

Dark-colored sweatsuit

Heavier than Suspect #1

Walked with a limp

Individuals providing assistance can request anonymity when calling the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the Maumee Police Department at (419) 897-7040.

