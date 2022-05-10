FBI looking for Maumee bank robbery suspects
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is investigating a robbery that took place at the Huntington Bank in Maumee on Tuesday.
According to the FBI, the bank located on 597 W. Dussel Drive was robbed by two unknown male suspects around noon.
According to records, a suspect approached the teller counter, demanded money, and advised he had a weapon. He was given an undisclosed amount with a dye pack.
The unknown suspect fled the bank with a second male who was waiting in the vestibule. Both were spotted leaving the area on foot before leaving the scene in a white sedan.
Below is a description of both suspects:
Suspect 1
- Black male
- Approximately 19-25 years of age
- Approximately 5′5″ - 5′9″
- Thin build
- Wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt
- Black sweatpants with the numbers 1987
- Grey stocking hat
- Tennis shoes
- Black mask
Suspect 2
Male
- Dark-colored sweatsuit
- Heavier than Suspect #1
- Walked with a limp
Individuals providing assistance can request anonymity when calling the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the Maumee Police Department at (419) 897-7040.
