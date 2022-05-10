Traffic
Man arrested in Lagrange St. shooting

TPD puts up crime tape around a home located in the 2200 block of Lagrange on May 5, 2022.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested a man accused of shooting his fellow resident at a Toledo home last week.

Amir Hashim, 19, is being held at the Lucas County jail. He was arrested Tuesday after several days on the run.

According to police, Hashim allegedly shot a Ernest Artis, 57, at a home in the 2200 block of Lagrange on Thursday, May 5. Artis was taken to an area hospital with what TFRD described as a “major trauma” gunshot wound.

Detectives found a 19-year-old man shot to death in the same home just a week earlier.

Both shootings are under investigation.

