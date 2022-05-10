Traffic
Man convicted in January shooting

Paul Williams was arrested on multiple charges including aggravated burglary and attempt to...
Paul Williams was arrested on multiple charges including aggravated burglary and attempt to inflict physical harm on another after a Sunday morning shooting in Toledo.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man pleaded guilty to several charges Tuesday for his role in a shooting earlier this year.

Paul Williams withdrew his previous not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to lesser charges including burglary and felonious assault with firearms specifications.

According to Toledo Police, Williams was arrested following a shooting that took place in the 2000 block of N. Westwood on January 3.

Officers found Shawteara Gaiter suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a home. She told officers that Williams shot her and ran away on foot.

Toledo Police found Williams hiding in a trash can in the 2000 block of Farnham.

According to court documents, Williams’ is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14.

