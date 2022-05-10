Traffic
May 10th Weather Forecast

Warm & Sunny Week, Cooler Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today and tomorrow. There is a slim 20% chance of an isolated shower early Wednesday morning, otherwise it should stay dry until the weekend. Highs are expected to range from 83 to 85 degrees through Saturday. Sunday will be in the upper 70s. The low 70s are expected on Monday. There is a chance for a few showers late Saturday and a few scattered storms are possible on Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

