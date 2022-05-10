May 10th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today and tomorrow. There is a slim 20% chance of an isolated shower early Wednesday morning, otherwise it should stay dry until the weekend. Highs are expected to range from 83 to 85 degrees through Saturday. Sunday will be in the upper 70s. The low 70s are expected on Monday. There is a chance for a few showers late Saturday and a few scattered storms are possible on Sunday.

